Photos: NCAA Track and Field Championships Day 1

Oregon decathlete Mitch Modin gathers speed before attempting a jump during the decathlon. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon pole vaulter Cole Walsh clears the bar in the men’s pole vaulting final placing fifth overall. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon’s Mitch Modin attempts the shot put in the Men’s Decathlon. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon long distance runner Tim Gorman rounds the corner in the third lap of the 1500 meter semifinals. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Marcus Chambers rounds the curve during the men’s 400m prelim. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Minnesota high jumper Luca Wieland arches over the seven foot bar. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Racers in the 1500m semi final sprint off the line to start the race. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Trojan sprinter Marquis Morris sprints the first leg of the 4×100 relay. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon high jumper Joe Delgado clears the bar during the fourth round of the decathlon. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Kiara Green/Emerald)
Oregon throw Cody Danielson winds up to release the javelin. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon decathletes Mitch Modin (left) and Joe Delgado race in the 400m. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Sprinters in the men’s 200m prelim round the Bowerman Curve during their heat. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon sprinter Kyree King races in a preliminary heat of the men’s 100m. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
LSU sprinter Grant Holloway leans in to the finish during the 110m hurdles prelim. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon distance runner Tanner Anderson races in the 10000m final. The NCAA Track and Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Demarcus Simpson starts the men’s 4x100m for the Oregon Ducks. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Texas A&M decathlete Lindon Victor competes in the men’s high jump event. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon’s decathlete Joe Delgado competes in the shot put event. The NCAA Track & Field National Championships are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on June 7, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)