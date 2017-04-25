Nikki Udria (3) roudns the bases. The Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks for the Civil War Series at the OSU Softball Complexin Corvallis, Ore on April 8, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Nikki Udria drafted by Scrap Yard Dawgs, men’s hoops lands verbal commitment

— On Monday night, Oregon senior short stop Nikki Udria was drafted by the Scrap Yard Dawgs in the fourth round (18th pick) of the National Pro Fastpitch Draft. Udria, who is batting .423 and has a team-high 10 home runs, will join former teammate Cheridan Hawkins on the roster. The Scrap Yard Dawgs play just north of Houston, Texas.

— Udria and the Ducks took the final game of a three-game series at No. 3 Arizona on Sunday to avoid a sweep.

— Oregon men’s basketball landed its first spring commitment on Monday. Kenny Wooten Jr., a 6-foot-8 power forward, shared on social media that he’s committed to the Ducks. He is expected to sign with Oregon sometime before May 17, when the regular signing period for basketball ends.

— Dana Altman and the Ducks are looking to reload after losing Tyler Dorsey, Casey Benson, Dillion Brooks and Jordan Bell this offseason.

— The Oregonian’s Andrew Greif details NFL opportunities for some former Ducks. Pharaoh Brown could very well be the first Duck selected by an NFL team.

— Women’s track and field fell out of the top spot of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings on Monday. No. 2 Oregon had been ranked No. 1 all season. Texas A&M jumped to the top spot after the Ducks were idle. They return to action this weekend at the Penn Relays and OSU High Performance Meet.

— UO club sports is looking for funding alternatives for trips to nationals after ASUO vetoed its request for additional financial support.

