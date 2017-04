Shawn Medow and Will Campbell host the Emerald Soccer Talk (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Podcast: Soccer Talk with Shawn and Will

After a hectic week in the world of soccer, Shawn Medow (@ShawnMedow) and Will Campbell (@wtcampbell) recap the action from MLS, the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, the English Premier League and FA Cup and discuss the three-nation bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

