Looking to revamp your wardrobe for spring time? Follow these steps to make room for a new season of warmer-weather clothing. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Spring Cleaning: Closet Revamp

Springtime brings more than just sunny skies and flowers. For many women on campus, spring signifies the end of wearing turtleneck sweaters, scarves and winter coats on an everyday basis. More clothing options become available thanks to warmer weather and most of us feel like we start to get some of our fashion freedom back.

Many college housing setups make organizing your closet and getting prepared for mini skirt weather tricky. Small closets and limited storage space are frustrating to work with, but with a little bit of time and effort, you can find a way to make more room for your warmer, spring wear and pack away your winter clothes until next season. Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind when reorganizing:

Store your winter coats

Winter coats are typically bulky, which takes up a lot of precious closet space. In order to create more room for your crop tops and mini skirts, find a place to store your coats. You likely won’t need them again until the fall. Try using plastic storage bins, which can usually fit underneath your bed or on top of your closet.

Keep a light rain jacket within reach

It may be warming up, but in Oregon the weather can be a bit unpredictable. It’s not unusual for it to be sunny one minute and pouring down rain the next. For this reason, it’s a good idea to keep one light rain jacket in your closet so you’re prepared. Rain jackets are typically thin and won’t take up too much space in your closet or dresser.

Light sweaters are always a good idea

You may want to put the majority of your thick, wool sweaters away, but it’s a good idea to keep a few lightweight sweaters within reach. Keep your brightest colored sweaters down to set the spring mood and store your neutrals.

Color coordinate

It’s a lot easier to put an outfit together in the morning when you know which color shirt you’re looking for. Color coordinating is not only practical, but it makes your closet look more aesthetically pleasing and will save you some time.

Be mindful of hangers

If you have ever hung up a sweater or a nice shirt only to take it off the hanger and discover that it has creases on it, you’re not alone. Sometimes, hangers with grips can be more harmful than they are helpful. Pay close attention to which hangers work best for your clothes. Spaghetti strap shirts work well on hangers with grips whereas sweaters, cotton tees and silky dresses don’t. Try folding your lightweight sweaters and hanging anything other than thin-strapped tanks on hangers without grips.

Switch out your shoes

Tall boots aren’t a spring necessity and can also take up a lot of closet space. Consider storing these boots underneath your bed or in a plastic bin for the spring and summer seasons. It’s best to prioritize space for one or two pairs of booties, sneakers and sandals.

Get creative with storage bins

It’s common for college students to have small spaces to work with when it comes to storage. Plastic bins are great, but there are other options if you can’t place bins in a concealed area. Try a decorative basket or a fabric bin with a simple design on it. These storage options will give you some extra space while adding character to your room.

Comments