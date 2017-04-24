Arts & CultureArts & Culture PodcastsMultimediaPodcast
Podcast: Emerald Recommends what to read this week

and April 24, 2017 at 6:00 am


In this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network, Emerald acolytes Sararosa Davies and Emerson Malone discuss the best articles they’ve read in the past week.

Here are the stories mentioned in this episode:

You’re Not Alone: A Community Of Musicians And Fans Bonded By Mental Disorders by Tatiana Tenreyro (Uproxx)

‘Harris Wittels was the funniest person I ever met’ – Amy Poehler, Sarah Silverman and Aziz Ansari on a lost comic genius by Hadley Freeman (The Guardian)

Remembering Harris Wittels Via An Impassioned And Endearing Email About Phish, His Favorite Band by Steven Hyden (Uproxx)

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

Emerson Malone

Podcast producer with The Daily Emerald and student research fellow with the UO-UNESCO Crossings Institute.

