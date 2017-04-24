Officers say the man fought the police and sustained minor cuts on his nose. (Will Campbell/Emerald)

Man on hallucinogens tasered, arrested by police near campus Monday night

A man in his 20s was tasered and arrested at 1863 Kincaid St. around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Officers say the man, who they believe is a University of Oregon student, was hallucinating from mushrooms or LSD and fought the police.

Witness Cameron Buswell said he saw the man before his arrest. The man asked if Buswell and his roommate liked drugs, and then pushed his roommate. Buswell retreated to his residence and locked the door. Buswell said he later heard screaming and “a little pop that must have been the Taser.”

Witness Patrick Fajardo said the suspect was shirtless and was “running back and forth cursing for 20 minutes.”

Sgt. Bill Solesbee of EPD said the man has not been identified but is an Asian male in his 20s.

Officers arrived on the scene after a call from CAHOOTS, a free, mobile medical service. The man ran from the police. The man fought back once police caught him, according to Solesbee. Officers tasered the man and detained him.

Solesbee said the suspect has a minor cut on the bridge of his nose, and an officer sustained minor injuries of abrasions on knees and elbows.

Paramedics carried the man off on a stretcher at around 10:00 p.m.

