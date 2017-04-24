The Oregon mascot dances with young fans. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Kenny Wooten Jr., 6-foot-8 power forward, verbals to Oregon men’s hoops

Kenny Wooten Jr., a 6-foot-8 power forward from Las Vegas, Nevada, has given Oregon men’s basketball a late 2017 verbal commitment.

“With a lot of players leaving, they have a lot of minutes available,” Wooten said in a message to the Emerald. “The coaching staff is great. Great environment to focus. Everything at Oregon is set up for you to be successful. You just have to be dedicated and really want to work.”

His Monday afternoon social media message, which served as his public announcement, was simple.

Wooten — who held offers from UCLA, Kansas, Arizona State, Gonzaga and others — is ranked a four-star recruit by 247Sports.com. Wooten had previously committed to ASU but decommitted earlier this month.

Wooten, a Trinity International Schools product, is a consensus top-100 talent.

Oregon, which has already signed freshmen Troy Brown Jr., V.J. Bailey and Abu Kigab, has open scholarship spots after a handful of offseason departures. Tyler Dorsey, Jordan Bell and Dillon Brooks all opted to leave Eugene early for the NBA Draft.

