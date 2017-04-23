Photos: Relay For Life of the University of Oregon Presents Cirque Du Relay

Limbo participants get low to raise money for the cure. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Members of Mind the Gap entertain the walkers with their melodic a capella tunes. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
After a few rounds of intense sack racing, three final contestants go hard to the finish line. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
On top of having at least one team member on the track at all times, Relay walkers could win more spirit points by participating in theme laps such as the “Piggy-Back Lap.” Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
With all proceeds to the UO Relay For Life, Mind the Gap raised a dollar for every song their audience spun for. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
At the sound of the classic “Cupid Shuffle,” members ran to the center of the field to dance around. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Two friends support one another as they draw out their bags for the Luminaria event. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Jesika Berger, one of the Greek Mentors and Events and Activities Committee members, passes out pizza to hungry walkers. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The UO Stand Up Society adds some comedy to the night. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Teams versed on another among three tables of Water Pong. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Junior Daniel Thorpe takes a proud lap marking mile 20 of his marathon goal. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The UO Relay Committee was hard at work sorting the sea of Luminaria dedications. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The late hours of the night didn’t stop anyone from passionately lip syncing their hearts out. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The UO Chamber Choir open up the Luminaria Ceremony to honor the past and ongoing cancer fighters. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Hundreds of Luminaria bags glowed around the track to honor “all who are fighting or have fought.” Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
Helen Rawlins, Co-Event Director announces that not only did UO Relay reach their goal of $25,000 before the actual Relay day, but they surpassed their extended goal of another $5,000 for the day. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
After the Luminaria Ceremony, friends sit together to honor and remember loved ones. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The UO Relay For Life Committee dance and sing along to “We’re All in this Together” from the High School Musical track to celebrate the night. Relay For Life of the University of Oregon presents Cirque Du Relay at the UO Recreation Center on April 22, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)