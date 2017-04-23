Oregon Ducks midfielder Bella Pyne (14) searches for an open teammate. The University of Oregon Women's Lacrosse team host the California Golden Bears at Papé Field on Feb. 19, 2015. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Ducks take care of Saint Mary’s to close out regular season

Before heading down to Los Angeles for MPSF Tournament, the Ducks still had one last game on their schedule.

On Sunday, the Ducks rolled by Saint Mary’s 19-11 in the team’s regular season finale.

“We had some ups and downs, but we competed in every single game,” head coach Katrina Dowd said. “We got our team to be competitive and ready for playoffs.”

Heading into the match, the Gaels (1-13, 0-8 MPSF) had yet to win a game in league action. The Ducks (9-7, 5-3) wouldn’t let them get that elusive win in the season finale.

The Ducks were in control from start to finish. Shannon Williams found the back of net just 58 seconds into a game that never saw Oregon trail.

Sunday was historic for Williams, who scored four times on the day. Williams’ fourth goal at 20:48 in the second half was her 47th of the season, breaking the program record for goals in a season

“She’s hungry,” Dowd said Williams. “She’s an exciting player and she leaves it on the field.”

The Ducks used strong starts to each half to establish control over the Gaels. Williams’ goal to open the game was the first in a 7-1 run. Leading 12-6 at halftime, the Ducks went on a 5-1 burst to open the second half to put the game away.

The Gaels finished their season on a strong note, outscoring the Ducks 5-3 over the final 8;47. Oregon scored a season high goals on Sunday with 19.

Prior to game, seniors Rachel Steinberg, Bella Pyne, Erin Schilmoeller, Kathryn Blumhardt, Annie Longtain and Becca Pyne were all honored for senior day. Steinberg and Pyne both had memorable final games at Papé Field, finishing with four and three goals, respectively.

“It was a special day to honor them,” said Dowd. “Everyone did a phenomenal job of making this a special day for [the seniors] and their families.”

Cambi Cukar had one of the strongest games of her Oregon career, finishing with seven points. The junior finished with a career high six assists to add on to her record of most assists in program history.

“I just watch [my teammates] cut,” said Cukar. “I know that they’ll finish it.”

Heading into the game, the Ducks had already clinched the No. 4 seed in the MPSF Tournament.

The rout of the Gaels guaranteed a winning record on the season for the Ducks, whose next game comes on Thursday versus San Diego State in the MPSF Tournament.

“We are much more comfortable and know our opponents now that we have played each of them once,” said Dowd. “It’s a brand new season.”

Added Dowd, “It’s win or go home.”

