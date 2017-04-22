Oregon centerfielder Shannon Rhodes (9) prepares to catch a ball while leftfielder Alexis Mack (10) waits. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)

Softball falls 10-7 at No. 2 Arizona for third straight series loss

The No. 6 Oregon softball team lost to the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats 10-7 Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. After starting the season 35-0, the Ducks have now lost three consecutive series.

Arizona (45-3, 15-2) scored five runs in the second inning to take the lead. The Wildcats loaded the bases and chased Oregon starting pitcher Maggie Balint (16-3), who was pulled for Miranda Elish.

Oregon’s Gwen Svekis answered for the Ducks with her second home run of the day. Her first home run gave Oregon (37-6, 10-6) a 3-0 lead in the first inning while her second home run cut Arizona’s lead to one. Svekis ended 2-of-3 with five RBIs on the day.

https://twitter.com/Pac12Network/status/855907018850222081

But Arizona’s offense proved too much for the Ducks to contain.

The Wildcats added four more runs throughout the game and tagged Oregon’s pitchers for 1o runs on 12 hits. Balint was given the loss.

Shannon Rhodes made the play of the day with a spectacular diving catch in the outfield. But as a team, Oregon finished with three errors which lead to three of Arizona’s runs.

Follow Jack Butler on Twitter @Butler917

Comments