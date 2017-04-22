Oregon Ducks head coach Willie Taggart talks with the media. The Oregon Ducks Football Team holds practice at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Q&A: Willie Taggart talks about the upcoming spring game

In preparation for next week’s spring game, the Oregon football team played a scrimmage for its practice on Saturday.

Head coach Willie Taggart addressed the media before practice kicked off and said that it would be played like an actual game, with coaches in the press box and on the sidelines.

He also answered other questions about the spring game and the detailed the process for how coaches will form teams for next Saturday. Here is what he said:

Is the only difference between today and next Saturday is no one is watching?

We’re going to draft for the spring game which will be pretty cool. Our coaches had from Sunday until this past Thursday to get free agents for their teams. They were able to get one offensive player and one defensive player for their team, and then we’ll have our draft tonight for the spring game. That part will be different. Today is just going out and getting better and competing. It’s a big evaluation day for us.

Are the coordinators the ones drafting?

We actually picked names out of a hat to pick who would be the head coach for each team. Coach [Raymond] Woodie and Coach [Keith] Heyward will be the head coaches for the teams, and I’ll be the commissioner.

Who were those free agents?

Royce Freeman and Ugo [Amadi] are for one team. And then Jake Hanson and the freshman Jordon Scott for the other team. It’ll be interesting.

Who decided that those four guys were going to be the free agents?

The coaches of the teams. Like I said, they had from Sunday until Thursday to do anything they could, within NCAA rules, to entice the guys to get on their team. Those were the guys they wanted.

What about Scott has impressed you?

Everything. From the time he’s gotten here, he’s been very impressive. We asked him to lose weight, and he is doing that with enthusiasm, and he’s going out and competing every single day. He’s gaining respect not just from the coaching staff but from his teammates. The kid is going to be special.

Follow Hannah Bonnie on Twitter @hbonnie03

Comments