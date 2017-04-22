AcademicsAdministrationMultimediaNewsNews PodcastsPodcastPolitics
Podcast: Did Nazis visit us on 4/20?

, and April 22, 2017 at 6:00 am


White nationalists paid a visit to the University of Oregon on Thursday, April 20; the Knight campus expansion is pushing out Evergreen Indian Restaurant and other businesses; and President Michael Schill announces another round of budget cuts.

News Reporter Max Thornberry, Opinion Editor Alec Cowan and Podcast Editor Emerson Malone discuss all this and more in this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone. Music by Evan DuPell.

