Photos: UO Korean Student Association presents Korea Night

People find their seats before the event starts. University of Oregon Korean Student Association hosts Korea Night at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
Attendees take a selfie. University of Oregon Korean Student Association hosts Korea Night at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
“Unify Korea” is written on a note posted to the Dream Wall. University of Oregon Korean Student Association hosts Korea Night at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
President David Choe welcomes the crowd. University of Oregon Korean Student Association hosts Korea Night at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
Jin Young (Christian Kim) and Hae-Mi (Jasmine Kim) perform a skit about Korean School students. University of Oregon Korean Student Association hosts Korea Night at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
The fan dance comes to an end. University of Oregon Korean Student Association hosts Korea Night at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
Students don traditional Korean fashion. University of Oregon Korean Student Association hosts Korea Night at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
A traditional Korean dance is performed. University of Oregon Korean Student Association hosts Korea Night at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
A traditional Korean dance is performed. University of Oregon Korean Student Association hosts Korea Night at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
K-POP singer Jae Jin performs. University of Oregon Korean Student Association hosts Korea Night at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
A full crowd watches Jae Jin perform. University of Oregon Korean Student Association hosts Korea Night at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
Students don traditional Korean fashion. University of Oregon Korean Student Association hosts Korea Night at the EMU Ballroom in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)
Comments
Samuel Marshall
I am a student at the University of Oregon and a photographer for the Daily Emerald. I hope you enjoy my work!