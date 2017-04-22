Photos: The No. 22 Oregon Ducks defeat the No. 41 Washington Huskies 4-2 on senior day

Oregon Men’s Tennis coaches Nils Schyllander (left) and Jonas Piibor examine the court conditions during the rain delay before the meet. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Thomas Laurent fist bumps Cormac Clissold after he scored a point during their singles match. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Armando Soemarno reaches down to hit the ball during his singles match. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Akihiro Tanaka waits out the second rain delay of the meet that interrupted the doubles round. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Jonas Piibor greets his son during the stoppage in play due to the rain delay. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Akihiro Tanaka hits the ball back to his opponent during his doubles match. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Simon Stevens celebrates after winning a set during his singles match. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Senior Jayson Amos is honored in between the doubles and singles matches. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon Head Coach Nils Schyllander hugs Jayson Amos during the senior day ceremony. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Cormac Clissold hits the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Akihiro Tanaka hits the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Thomas Laurent hits the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Ty Gentry hits the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Cormac Clissold returns a serve to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Cormac Clissold celebrates after defeating his opponent. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Cormac Clissold celebrates with his teammates after he won his match that clinched the win for Oregon. The No. 22 Oregon Ducks play the No. 41 Washington Huskies at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)