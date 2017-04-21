Oregon Ducks forward Kave Bigby-Williams (35) dunks the ball. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the Savannah State Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Bigby-Williams may transfer, Modin gives inside access

— Mitch Modin, a decathlete on the Oregon track and field team, posts video blogs regularly. They detail the day-to-day activities of a Division I athlete. He has over 2,000 subscribers, spanning 50 countries.

— Kavell Bigby-Williams has been granted permission to explore transferring. He and head coach Dana Altman will meet on Monday to discuss his future.

— One-on-one drills were the main focus of Oregon football practice on Friday.

— Women’s basketball player Lauren Yearwood has been granted a release from the basketball team to pursue opportunities elsewhere. This season she appeared in 20 games and started twice. Yearwood scored a season-high six points against Hawaii in Honolulu.

— Sports reporter Gus Morris looks at the Oregon men’s basketball team and the departures from this year’s Final Four team. Morris also looks at potential recruits and transfers who could help soften the blow.

— Former Oregon football player Colt Lyerla was sentenced to six months in jail on Wednesday for his March 27 arrest for possession of heroin. Prosecutors agreed to drop the heroin possession charge and another forgery charge as part of the plea deal. This is just the latest in what has been multiple run-ins with the law for Lyerla since his departure from Oregon in 2013.

— Oregon softball hopes to end its series losing streak this weekend against Arizona, but the Wildcats rank No. 3 in the nation.

