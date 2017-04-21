Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) speaks with reporters prior to practice. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Practice Report: Spotlight on 1-on-1 with spring game 8 days away

From the media’s 30-minute window into Oregon’s Friday practice, individualistic focus was part of the plan as the spring game sits just eight days away.

Quarterback Justin Herbert appeared to be the No. 1 again with Travis Jonsen as the No. 2. Position groups worked with their counterparts as offensive lineman and defensive lineman were paired up, field goal units trained and wide receivers saddled up against the defensive backs.

“If you look back to the first practice compared to now we’ve gotten a whole lot better just energy wise,” linebacker Troy Dye said. “Guys [are] understanding the plays a lot better. Overall it’s been a great improvement from day one.”

Dye, whom Jim Leavitt has shifted into the middle linebacker role, struggles at time adjusting to a new scheme. It’s not too much of a concern, though.

“There’s times where I get a little frustrated,” Dye said. “Coach Leavitt always tells me, ‘Just one practice at a time and just keep chopping wood and try to improve on little things every practice.’ You don’t really have to win spring, you gotta just learn to get better during spring and just perfect your craft and stuff like that, so I’m just getting ready for fall.”

Dye has embraced Leavitt, who is one of the most energetic coaches on the field. Leavitt has even drawn comparisons to the energizer bunny.

“I didn’t know he was in his 60s until he told us,” Dye said. “I thought he was mid-40s early 50s something like that. He’s always out there running with us — even during ‘the chase.’ He’s running with us during conditioning. You gotta respect that type of energy and do what he does and try to emulate it.”

The new coaching staff has continued to be a big talking point for players, especially in how influential the coaches were in persuading NFL-eligible players to stay.

“It’s been good to have a good receiver coach that’s actually teaching us the game,” senior wide receiver Darren Carrington said. “It’s hard work every day and we’re competing every day because [our] new coach hasn’t seen any of us play. … We have to show him.”

With three healthy running backs all capable of logging significant minutes, competition between Royce Freeman, Tony Brooks-James and Kani Benoit is existent but friendly.

“We compete on the field but we still help each other in the same aspect with things on the field like certain things and certain plays we don’t know,” Brooks-James said.

This was one of the drills Oregon players definitely seemed hyped about. Offense vs defense rivalry is alive and well. pic.twitter.com/RwLoHZVIj1 — Shawn Medow (@ShawnMedow) April 21, 2017

For a time, it was expected that Freeman might head to the NFL Draft, but with the new coaching staff headed by Willie Taggart, Freeman opted to stay.

“It’s like I told Royce, ‘If you leave, bro, I’m about to step up. But, if you come back, man, it’s heated it up this year and let’s make some noise,’” Brooks- James said.

