Photos: The Oregon Ducks fall to the Stanford Cardinal 4-3 in series opener

Oregon Ducks pitcher David Peterson (3) throws a pitch. The Oregon Ducks play the first game in a weekend series against the Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks infielder Morgan McCullough (9) throws out a batter from his second base position. The Oregon Ducks play the first game in a weekend series against the Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks infielder Gabe Matthews (12) celebrates with teammates following a homerun. The Oregon Ducks play the first game in a weekend series against the Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks infielder Kyle Kasser tags out Stanford Cardinal infielder Nico Hoerner (4). The Oregon Ducks play the first game in a weekend series against the Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks pitcher David Peterson (3 throws to first base to check a runner. The Oregon Ducks play the first game in a weekend series against the Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head coach George Horton scratches his head following a strikeout. The Oregon Ducks play the first game in a weekend series against the Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks pitcher Cooper Stiles (40) throws to a batter in the eigth inning. The Oregon Ducks play the first game in a weekend series against the Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks infielder Kyle Kasser throws across his body for an out at first base. The Oregon Ducks play the first game in a weekend series against the Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Stanford Cardinal pitcher Colton Hock (16) throws a pitch. The Oregon Ducks play the first game in a weekend series against the Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks head coach George Horton speaks with his batters prior to the bottom of the ninth inning. The Oregon Ducks play the first game in a weekend series against the Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks infielder Kyle Kasser (1) dances after reaching second base, representing the tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Oregon Ducks play the first game in a weekend series against the Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Stanford Cardinal pitcher Kris Bubic (36) shakes hands with teammates after being taken off the mound late in the game. The Oregon Ducks play the first game in a weekend series against the Stanford Cardinal at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 21, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)Nelson/Emerald)