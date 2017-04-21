Oregon Ducks pitcher Megan Kleist (22) prepares to throw a pitch. The Oregon Ducks play the Washington Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 14, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Ducks fall to No. 3 Arizona, 2-0, in series opener

Oregon’s bats couldn’t break through again as the Ducks fell 2-0 to No. 3 Arizona on Friday night in Tucson.

The defeat gives the Ducks (37-5, 10-5 Pac-12) three losses in their last four games. Oregon mustered just five hits in the series-opening game between the nation’s No. 3 and No. 6-ranked programs.

Arizona (44-3, 14-2) scored in the first and fifth innings.

Megan Kleist got the start for the Ducks. She gave up just one earned run, a home run by the Wildcats’ Katiyana Mauga in the fifth. The solo blast tied her for most home runs in Arizona history with 87.

Arizona also scored in the first when Jenna Lilley committed an error, allowing Mandie Perez to score.

Kleist allowed seven hits and struck out seven batters in the loss. She falls to to 13-3.

Arizona’s Danielle O’Toole, who ranks No. 6 nationally in ERA (0.80), went the distance and improved to 24-2 on the season.

The Ducks, trailing 2-0 in the sixth, loaded the bases with one out but couldn’t bring home a runner to score. Oregon stranded seven runners while Arizona stranded eight.

Gwen Svekis led the Ducks at the plate with two hits.

Oregon will look to even the series on Saturday in an ESPN2-televised game. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments