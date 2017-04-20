Arts & CultureArts & Culture PodcastsMultimediaPersonalitiesPodcast
This is the Emerald Podcast Network.

Podcast: Spotlight on Science: Dr. Michael Haley

and April 20, 2017 at 6:00 am


Spotlight on Science is a new series from the Emerald Podcast Network in which we bring in some of the members of the University of Oregon science community to explain what their research is in simple language we can all understand.

In this episode, Franklin Lewis speaks with Dr. Michael Haley, a UO organic chemistry professor, about common misconceptions about organic chemistry, how he likens organic chemistry to cooking and his Boston terrier Ricky Bobby.

Dr. Haley has been teaching at UO since 1993. He served as the head of the Department of Chemistry from 2008–2014. He has co-authored more than 160 papers on novel, aromatic and carbon-rich molecules. He holds degrees from University of California — Berkeley and Rice University.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

The theme music for Spotlight on Science is “Zombie Disco” by Six Umbrellas.

Comments

Emerson Malone

Emerson Malone

Podcast producer with The Daily Emerald and student research fellow with the UO-UNESCO Crossings Institute.

Related Posts

Arts & CultureEventsOutdoor

Appreciating the planet during Earth Week

Arts & CultureEventsMusicNightlife

Q&A: Alex Luciano from Diet Cig talks writing while touring and ‘Swear I’m Good at This’

Arts & CultureCover Story

The green rush: An industry on the brink

Arts & CultureEventsMusicNightlifeScene Guide

Things to do this week: April 20-26: Let’s Talk Food, Duck baseball, Record Store Day, Ira Glass, Quack Chats