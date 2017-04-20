Oregon Ducks forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) grabs a defensive rebound. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks play the Iona Gaels in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 17, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Kavell Bigby-Williams exploring transfer after he was granted release, school says

Kavell Bigby-Williams has requested — and been granted — a release from Oregon, a team spokesman said Thursday afternoon.

His request doesn’t necessarily mean he will depart. The spokesman said he “has permission to explore the opportunity.” Bigby-Williams is set to meet with head coach Dana Altman on Monday.

“One of the core elements of our program is that we encourage players to do what they feel is in their best interest, and if Kavell feels he needs to explore other opportunities, we would certainly support that,” UO spokesman Greg Walker wrote in an email. “Coach Altman is out of the office recruiting this week, but he and Kavell will be meeting on Monday, and we will move forward from there.”

Bigby-Williams, a junior, averaged 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game last season for the Ducks. A junior college transfer, Bigby-Williams took on a larger role at Oregon last season after Chris Boucher suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Should Bigby-Williams depart, he would be yet another player to move on from Oregon’s program this offseason. Tyler Dorsey, Dillon Brooks and Jordan Bell all declared for the NBA Draft. Earlier this month, guard Casey Benson announced he’ll graduate and transfer.

