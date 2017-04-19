Nyara (right) and her older sister Satou (left) will both play basketball at the University of Oregon. (Courtesy: Nyara Sabally)

Nyara Sabally, sister of Oregon signee Satou, verbally commits to Ducks program

Germany native Nyara Sabally, Oregon 2017 signee Satou Sabally’s younger sister, has verbally committed to play for the Ducks, Satou shared on Instagram.

Nyara is Oregon’s first commitment in the 2018 class. She was born in Bandon, Oregon, while her mom was still living in the United States. And like her sister, she brings extensive national team experience to the court.

“Their season last year was phenomenal,” Nyara said in a text message to the Emerald. “The main reason I want to go there is definitely playing with my older sister, Satou. That’s something we wanted to do forever. And now it’s a great opportunity.”

Nyara, a 6-foot-3 forward, pulled down a tournament-high 13.2 rebounds a game at the FIBA U16 European Championships in 2015. She also averaged 9.0 points a game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field. Against Croatia, she had 19 rebounds and 11 points.

EuroBasket.com named Nyara — a Berlin, Germany native — its player of the week in February after she scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for TuSLi Berlin.

The Ducks made at least one home visit with Nyara. Associate head coach Mark Campbell visited her after the Ducks’ preseason trip to Europe last summer.

“It would be really funny if she went to college in Oregon,” her mom Heike said during an interview last month. “I would have never thought that.”

Nyara will likely represent Germany this summer again in international play. Her pledge means the Ducks will sign at least one international player in Kelly Graves’ first four recruiting classes

Nyara is eager to meet her future teammates when she visits Eugene this fall. She plays to sign a Letter of Intent in November.

“I am very excited to meet everyone when I go there for the visit,” Nyara said.

