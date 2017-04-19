Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla (15) walks on the field during the warm up before the spring game on April 28, 2012 in Eugene, Ore. (Emerald Archives)

Colt Lyera sentenced to six months in jail

Former Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla was sentenced to six months in jail on Wednesday, court records show.

Lyerla pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery after he was accused of using counterfeit $50 bills at stores in March. Washington County prosecutors added the forgery charges after Lyerla was arrested for heroin possession on March 27.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the heroin possession charge and another forgery charge as part of the plea deal.

Lyerla has been previously convicted in separate cases of cocaine possession and heroin possession, but this will be his first significant jail sentence.

The former standout football player will serve one year of probation and enter drug treatment after his jail sentence is completed.

At his sentencing Wednesday, Lyerla told the judge that he plans to leave jail as a “better person and a better man,” The Oregonian reported.

Lyerla was one of the highest rated recruits in Oregon history, receiving over 30 division I offers and playing in the 2010 U.S. Army All-American game.

He played two seasons under Oregon head coach Chip Kelly, before quitting the team during Mark Helfrich’s first season as coach in 2013. Shortly after leaving the team, Lyerla was arrested for cocaine possession, and has had repeated run-ins with the law ever since.

