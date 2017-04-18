Students can get their clothes repaired at the Worn Wear van on campus. (Natalie Waitt-Gibson)

Sustainability fair offers freebies for students

Worn Wear, Patagonia’s traveling outdoor gear repair company, will be on campus Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. alongside the University of Oregon’s own eco-conscious groups such as UO Zero Waste and the UO Outdoor Program.

The group is offering free gear repairs to students all around the country in an effort to reduce waste. UO is Worn Wear’s 17th stop on their 21 campus tour.

Alongside Worn Wear, other student and outside groups are joining the cause by giving out succulents, repurposed T-shirts and a multitude of other prizes.

Faye Christoforo, director of campus coordination for the Post Landfill Action Network (PLAN), sees a bigger goal for Worn Wear and campus sustainability fairs.

“The goal wasn’t to drop in, do an event and leave,” Christoforo said as students stopped by her booth for pamphlets and stickers emblazoned with the message “Students for Zero Waste.”

“The goal was to find campuses that have an active student population, and have and ethos for repair and zero waste.”

After Worn Wear packs up this evening, there will be informational events in Lillis beginning at 5:30 p.m. The events will feature panelists and speakers such as health coaches, sustainability managers, and Patagonia’s VP of Environmental Initiatives Rick Ridgeway.

