Kani Benoit (29) blocks safety Fotu T. Leiato II with a hand to the face. The Oregon Ducks hold a scrimmage during their spring season at Jesuit High School in Portland, Ore. on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Rogers breaks 27-year old NCAA record, football lands highly-sought transfer

— Oregon women’s track and field had quite the weekend at the Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, California. Raevyn Rogers set a new NCAA record in the 800, while the 4×100 team comprised of Hannah Cunliffe, Deajah Stevens, Arianna Washington and MaKenzie Dunmore broke a collegiate record they set just a week prior. Rogers’ record had stood for 27 years before her run on Saturday.

— Scott Pagano, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound graduate transfer from Clemson, chose Oregon as his next destination on Friday afternoon. Pagano is fresh off a national championship with the Tigers. He chose Oregon over Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

—Oregon tennis upset No. 15 Stanford over the weekend to improve upon its already surprisingly successful season. Stanford is also tied for the highest-ranked team that Oregon has beaten in program history. With the win, the Ducks improved to 17-5 and re now ranked as the No.23 team in the country.

— Shams Charania of Yahoo’s The Vertical reported on Sunday night that Oregon junior Jordan Bell had declared for the NBA Draft and would hire an agent. But Bell refuted the claim on Twitter and called the report “fake news.” Bell is eligible to declare for the NBA Draft this summer and would be the third Duck to do so in the past month.

— Oregon football held its second open practice on Saturday at Jesuit High School in Portland. The Emerald had a photographer in attendance to document the event. Check out the photo album here.

