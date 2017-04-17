Arts & CultureArts & Culture PodcastsFilm & TVMultimediaPodcast
Podcast: A discussion on ‘The Red Turtle’

April 17, 2017 at 6:00 am


News reporter Will Campbell and podcast editor Emerson Malone discuss the animated film “The Red Turtle” (2016) in this episode from the Emerald Podcast Network. The movie, which has no dialogue, follows a man deserted on an island with nothing but crabs, fish and turtles for friends.

“The Red Turtle” is playing at the Bijou Art Cinemas on East 13th Avenue. Listen to the episode above, and watch the trailer below.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

Emerson Malone

Podcast producer with The Daily Emerald and student research fellow with the UO-UNESCO Crossings Institute.

