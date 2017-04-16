Men's TennisMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: The No. 23 Oregon Ducks upset the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal 4-3

April 16, 2017 at 3:37 pm


Akihiro Tanaka reaches to return the ball during his doubles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Nils Schyllander talks to Jayson Amos in between sets during his doubles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ty Gentry goes to return the ball to his opponent during his doubles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Armando Soemarno returns a ball during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Thomas Laurent goes to shake hands with one of this doubles opponents after the match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Jayson Amos returns the ball to his opponent during his doubles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ty Gentry reaches down to return the ball to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ethan Young-Smith hits the ball to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Cormac Clissold hits the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Thomas Laurent returns the ball to his opponent. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ty Gentry reacts after missing a hit during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Thomas Laurent hits the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Cormac Clissold hits the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Ethan Young-Smith returns the ball to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

Adam Eberhardt

