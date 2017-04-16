Oregon Ducks midfielder Bella Pyne (14) celebrates with teammates after sinking a shot. The University of Oregon Women's Lacrosse team host the California Golden Bears at Papé Field on Feb. 19, 2015. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Oregon lacrosse scored five unanswered goals to edge UC Davis, 10-9

The Oregon women’s lacrosse team came back from a four-point deficit at halftime to edge UC Davis, 10-9, in Davis, California, and end a three-game losing streak.

UC Davis got off to a strong start scoring four straight goals. Oregon finally got on the board with a goal from junior attacker Mariah Gatti with 18:17 left in the first period. The Ducks’ sophomore attacker Shannon Williams and junior defender Jill Zubillaga each scored one more goal each to narrow Oregon’s deficit to one.

That was the closest Oregon came to catching the Aggies during the first half as UC Davis went on to score five more goals to Oregon’s two to finish out the half.

At halftime, the Aggies led 9-5.

The Ducks came out unstoppable during the second half and scored five unanswered goals to take the lead for the first time all game with just over six minutes remaining. The Ducks weathered everything the Aggies threw at them over the final couple minutes and ultimately came away with the win, 10-9.

The Ducks finished out the day with 22 shots on goal, compared to 15 from UC Davis, and 14 draw controls to the Aggie’s seven.

With just under eight minutes remaining in the first half, Oregon’s Maddie Clark was substituted in goal for starter Becca Katzen. Clark recorded one goal against and four saves to help propel the Ducks to the second half comeback.

Bella Pyne led Oregon in goals with three, while Cambi Cukar led the team in assists with three.

Cukar has recorded 33 assists on the season and 115 in her career. That moves her into the No. 1 spot on Oregon’s all-time career assists leaderboard, passing Shannon Propst’s 114 assists record from 2011-14.

The Ducks’ win improves their record to 8-7 (4-3 MPSF) and clinches a spot in the MPSF Tournament. Before the tournament beings, the Ducks finish out regular season play at home against Saint Mary’s on Sunday.

