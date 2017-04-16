Oregon beach volleyball ends regular season with losses in three of its four matches over the weekend

Oregon wrapped up its regular season this weekend by going 1-4 on its trip to California. The Ducks played against Sacramento State on Thursday, Stanford and Boise State on Friday, and Washington and Cal on Saturday.

The trip began on a high note as Oregon narrowly edged on Sacramento State 3-2, a team which the Ducks defeated a week ago for their lone victory of the season. Ronika Stone and Maggie Scott improved to 3-0 on the season as the No.5 pairing and evened Oregon’s record on the day at 1-1. Oregon had been down 1-0 after Lauren Page and Marine Hall-Poirier lost their match.

The match was tied at two apiece going into the final pairing after No. 3 pairing of Maddy Silberger-Franek and Willow Johnson won their match and the No. 2 pairing of Taylor Agost and August Raskie lost theirs. Brooke Van Sickle and Lindsey Vander Weide secured the victory.

But the weekend went downhill from there as the Ducks played a tournament at the Stanford Beach Volleyball Stadium on Friday. The Ducks didn’t win a single match against Stanford and only winning one against Boise State.

A week after losing 2-3 to Boise State, the Ducks fell to the Broncos once again; this time 1-4.

On Saturday, Oregon again went o-5 and 1-4 in its two matches. The Ducks weren’t able to generate a win against Washington and were only able to get one win out of Cal. The lone win came out of the top court with the pairing of Vander Weide and Van Sickle.

The California trip finished out the Ducks’ regular season as they ended with a 2-7 record. On April 27-28, Oregon will participate in the Pac-12 Championship.

