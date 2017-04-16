Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) listens to a question from a reporter during interviews in the locker room at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on March 18, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Jordan Bell refutes report that he’s declared for the NBA Draft

After Yahoo Sports’ The Vertical reported late Sunday night that Jordan Bell has decided to enter the NBA Draft, Bell tweeted that he has not yet made a decision.

The Vertical said Bell has decided to hire an agent, which would end his Oregon career. Bell helped the Ducks to their first Final Four appearance in 80 years by averaging 10.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game.

Bell tweeted from his personal account that he has not yet made a decision:

Bell posted again 15 minutes after his initial tweet:

I never spoke @ShamsCharania nor has anybody else in my circle so I guess it's a game of he said she said or as he called it "sources" — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) April 17, 2017

Bell is currently projected as anywhere from a late first-round pick to a mid second-round pick. Should Bell decide to leave for the NBA, he would become the third Duck this offseason to do so, joining Tyler Dorsey and Dillon Brooks.

