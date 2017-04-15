Podcast: Weekly news wrap-up: UO takes the romance out of languages, UO For You wins a one-slate race

News reporter Max Thornberry joins Opinion Editor Alec Cowan and Podcast Editor Emerson Malone to go over this week’s most pressing stories: how the university’s proposed faculty cuts will hurt the Department of Romance Languages; the new sexual assault reporting policy gets passed by the Faculty Senate and UO For You develops its campaign platform a day after voting begins.

This episode was produced by Emerson Malone.

