Fotu T. Leiato II (19) and Billy Gibson (28) tackle Kani Benoit (29) together during the scrimmage.
Photos: Oregon Football holds spring season practice in Portland
Oregon’s spring scrimmage held at Jesuit High School brought in a huge crowd, filling up the seats at Cronin Field. The Oregon Ducks hold a scrimmage during their spring season at Jesuit High School in Portland, Ore. on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Running back Kani Benoit (29) catches the ball during warm ups.
Coach Taggart walks towards the sidelines.
Kicker Aidan Schneider (41) practices with Taylor Alie (12) holding.
Jacob Capra (71) practices defense against two other Oregon defensive men.
Wide reciever Darrian McNeal (89) catches the ball.
Coach Willie Taggart looks on as quarterback Justin Herbert begins a play.
Arrion Springs (13) picks the ball off of Dillon Mitchell (13).
Running back Kani Benoit (29) runs while safety Fotu T. Leiato II tries to take him down.
Safety Pou Peleti-Gore (29) strips the ball from quarterback Travis Jonsen (11).
Quarterback Travis Jonsen runs during the scrimmage.
Quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs to avoid the defense.
Running back Royce Freeman (21) breaks through the defense to get a touchdown.
Royce Freeman (21) runs down the field to avoid the defense.
Running back Kani Benoit (29) runs.
Kani Benoit (29) blocks safety Fotu T. Leiato II with a hand to the face.
The Ducks held a scrimmage in Portland to allow northern fans to see them.
Quarterback Braxton Burmeister (17) runs with the ball.
Quarterback Braxton Burmeister (17) and running back Kani Benoit (29) wait for the play to start.