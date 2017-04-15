Oregon's Hannah Cunliffe receives the baton from Deajah Stevens during the women's 4x100 meter relay. The Oregon Ducks host the Pepsi Invitational at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on April 9, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon track and field sets a number of NCAA records in the final day of the Mt. Sac Relays

It was a historic day for Oregon’s sprinters on the final day of the Mt. Sac Relays.

The quartet of Hannah Cunliffe, Deajah Stevens, Ariana Washington and Makenzie Dunmore broke their own collegiate 4×100 record (42.34 seconds) they set two weeks ago at the Florida Relays. On Saturday, they finished first in 42.12, barely edging out LSU’s relay team by .02 of a second.

Soon after, Stevens and Washington went 1-2 in the 100-meter, while running against former Ducks Jenna Prandini and Jasmine Todd, who both finished in the top 12. Stevens’ and Washington’s times of 11.00 and 11.06 respectively were personal bests and fifth and sixth in Oregon history.

But, their days still weren’t done. Stevens ran a new world-leading time of 22.31 and took home the win in the 200. Washington also participated in the race and finished eighth, crossing the line in 22.93 right before another former Duck, English Gardner.

That wasn’t the only record that the Women of Oregon set NCAA on Saturday. Raevyn Rogers crossed the line in a speedy 1 minute, 59.10 seconds in the 800 meter to break the 27-year-old collegiate record by .01 of a second.

Kyree King also took his place in school history in the men’s 100-meter. He finished fifth overall with a personal best of 10.23, good for fourth in school history. Before that, King, along with Marcus Chambers, Julius Shellmire and Damarcus Simpson set an Oregon record in their 4×100 relay, crossing the line in 39.18.

Chambers also took second place in his first 400 of the spring with a time of 45.29. He, along with Johnathan Harvey, Cameron Stone and Chin Ng also won the men’s 4×400 relay, with a time of 3 minutes, 07.30 seconds.

The women also won their 4×400 relay. Rogers, Dunmore, Elexis Guster and Alaysha Johnson crossed the line in 3:27.98. Before that, Guster took third in the 400 with a 52.69, followed quickly by Dunmore in 53.05 for fourth.

Johnson also ran in the 100-meter hurdles, though she didn’t finish as well as teammate Sasha Wallace, who placed fourth with a time of 13.56 seconds.

