CrimeNews
Police search parking lot 16 near the University of Oregon campus early Saturday morning. UO sent an alert about an armed suspect in the area. (Jonathan Hawthorne/Emerald)

Campus-area stabbing under investigation, no arrest made

April 15, 2017 at 11:49 am


**UPDATE 12:38 p.m: UOPD released a more detailed crime alert, available here. 

The University of Oregon sent an alert to students Saturday at 2:18 a.m., warning of an armed suspect near parking lot 16 by the intersection of 13th Avenue and Kincaid Street. UO sent an “all clear” message at 3:27 a.m., but no arrest has been made yet.

According to UOPD, there was a stabbing in the northeast corner of parking lot 16, near the Alpha Omega House, around 1:30 a.m. Witnesses told UOPD that the “victim and suspect had been involved in conversation or argument in the area before the incident in the parking lot.”

The suspect is described as a black male, slightly over six feet tall, appearing to be mid-20s in age and with no obvious facial hair.

The victim, a 21-year-old male, went to McKenzie Willamette Hospital in Springfield by private car, according to UOPD. He sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. UOPD requests that anyone with information call 541-346-2919.

Follow Jack Pitcher on Twitter @jackpitcher20 .

Comments

Jack Pitcher

Jack Pitcher

Covering crime, court, and breaking news. Sophomore business major. Trail Blazers fan. Follow me on Twitter @jackpitcher20.

Send tips to [email protected]

Related Posts

AcademicsAdministrationASUOMultimediaNewsNews PodcastsPodcastPolitics

Podcast: Weekly news wrap-up: UO takes the romance out of languages, UO For You wins a one-slate race

HealthNews

Health center urges spring health after mumps case cleared in March

AnnouncementsASUONews

In historic unopposed election, Amy Schenk is elected 2017-18 ASUO president

ASUONews

2017 ASUO Elections: A look at UO For You’s updated campaign promises