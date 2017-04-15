Police search parking lot 16 near the University of Oregon campus early Saturday morning. UO sent an alert about an armed suspect in the area. (Jonathan Hawthorne/Emerald)

Campus-area stabbing under investigation, no arrest made

**UPDATE 12:38 p.m: UOPD released a more detailed crime alert, available here.

The University of Oregon sent an alert to students Saturday at 2:18 a.m., warning of an armed suspect near parking lot 16 by the intersection of 13th Avenue and Kincaid Street. UO sent an “all clear” message at 3:27 a.m., but no arrest has been made yet.

According to UOPD, there was a stabbing in the northeast corner of parking lot 16, near the Alpha Omega House, around 1:30 a.m. Witnesses told UOPD that the “victim and suspect had been involved in conversation or argument in the area before the incident in the parking lot.”

The suspect is described as a black male, slightly over six feet tall, appearing to be mid-20s in age and with no obvious facial hair.

The victim, a 21-year-old male, went to McKenzie Willamette Hospital in Springfield by private car, according to UOPD. He sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. UOPD requests that anyone with information call 541-346-2919.

Follow Jack Pitcher on Twitter @jackpitcher20 .

Comments