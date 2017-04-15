Oregon pitcher Isaiah Carranza (41) throws the ball. The Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on April 17, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Arizona offense explodes to take series from Ducks, 18-4

The Ducks couldn’t win the rubber match of their three-game series again No. 7 Arizona, dropping the finale 18-4 to close out a trip to Tucson.

The Wildcats jumped on Isaiah Carranza from the start. JJ Matijevic brought home the first run of the game with an RBI single, which turned out to be the start of an offensive onslaught from Arizona.

Carranza — who has earned a spot in the rotation after a string of impressive starts — did not have anything working on Saturday. The sophomore lasted only 1 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs.

Following an RBI single from Daniel Platzaff in the top half of the second inning, the Ducks offense brought home three more runs in the seventh. Tim Susnara cleared the bases for a two-run home run, and Kyle Kasser added an RBI.

However, it wasn’t nearly enough against a Wildcats team that had scored 12 runs of their own before the Ducks three-run rally in the seventh. For good measure, they tacked on six more in the bottom of the seventh to squash any chance of a late inning comeback.

The loss drops the Ducks (23-10) to .500 in Pac-12 play. They will travel to Portland on Wednesday to face the Pilots before welcoming in Stanford for a three-game series at PK Park starting Friday.

Follow Cole Kundich on Twitter @ckundich

Comments