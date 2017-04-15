Sam Prakel runs with the pack in the 1500 meters. The Track and Field Olympic Trials are held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on July 7, 2016. (Kaylee Domzalski/Emerald)

Oregon men and women continue success at Mt. Sac Relays, Bryan Clay Invite and the Beach Invitational

The Oregon track and field team had another impressive day in California, this time at Mt. Sac Relays, the Bryan Clay Invite and the Beach Invitational on Friday.

Freshman Katie Rainsberger was the highlight for the Ducks. Instead of participating in the open women’s 1,500-meter at the Mt. Sac Relays, which is filled with collegiate runners, Rainsberger ran in the invitational alongside professionals. She finished in second behind pro-athlete Amanda Eccleston with the NCAA-leading time of 4 minutes, 13.25 seconds.

The rest of the women and men distance runners headed to Bryan Clay to compete in the 1,500. Four of the women hit personal records. Jessica Hull finished the 1500 in 4:17.76, Emma Abrahamson in 4:18.32, Samantha Nadel in 4:18.75 and Kelly O’Neill in 4:26.70.

The men also had a strong showing in 1,500. In a field of over 250 athletes, Sam Prakel placed seventh in only his second race since the cross country season. He finished with a time of 3 minutes, 40.87 seconds. Just behind him was freshman Austin Tamagno, who finished in 3:41.04 for ninth.

Kyree King also had a successful day but experienced some trouble early. After multiple false starts during his heat, King placed second in the men’s 100-meters, running 10.35 seconds. However, the meet decided to rerun his heat. He again placed second overall and first in his heat and improved his time to 10.27.

But King wasn’t done yet. Later in the day, he won the 200, finishing in 23.24. Both times are now seventh in Oregon history.

The women also found success in their 200-meter dash. Freshman Makenzie Dunmore won with a time of 23.24, while Elexis Guster finished sixth in 23.58. Hannah Waller bounced back from a 17th-place finish in the 200 to finish second overall in the 400 after winning her heat in 53.13.

The Oregon throwers were also prosperous, particularly in the discus events. Cullen Prena won the men’s event, throwing 179 feet, two inches, while Kiana Phelps threw 163-7 to finish in second place in the women’s event.

Meanwhile at the Beach Invitational, in the javelin, John Nizich placed eighth. However, he was the third collegiate finisher and hit a personal record of 225 feet, 9 inches in the process.

Follow Hannah Bonnie on Twitter @hbonnie03

Comments