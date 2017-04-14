FootballSports
Oregon Ducks quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. (14) throws the ball. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

QB Terry Wilson Jr. to transfer from Ducks program: ‘Thank you and farewell UO’

April 14, 2017 at 4:29 pm


In a crowded stable of quarterbacks, Oregon redshirt freshman Terry Wilson Jr. has decided to transfer, The Oregonian reported Friday morning. Wilson confirmed his decision via social media on Friday afternoon.

Wilson, who no longer appears on the school’s online football roster, wasn’t at Oregon’s Friday practice.

Wilson posted on Instagram to confirm his departure.

“I won’t be attending the University of Oregon after this spring term and will be finding another University to resume my education and football career at. … Thank you and farewell UO,” Wilson wrote.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback from Del City, Oklahoma, praised the new coaching staff when he spoke with reporters last week.

“I just love the place,” Wilson said. “I love Oregon. I love the guys. I love the coaches now — I loved the coaches back then. It’s just a great place we have here.”

Wide receiver Darren Carrington called the current quarterback battle on Friday “a good competition between Justin [Herbert] and Travis Jonsen.”

Wilson enrolled early at Oregon after decommitting from Nebraska. As a high school senior, he completed 154 of 281 passes for 2,406 yards. He also had 25 passing touchdowns and 709 rushing yards.

Follow Jonathan Hawthorne on Twitter @Jon_Hawthorne

Comments

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan Hawthorne

Jonathan is an associate sports editor at the Emerald who covers Oregon women's basketball and football . He loves single-origin coffee. Reach him via email at [email protected]

Related Posts

FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: Oregon Ducks Spring football practice 4/14

FootballSports

Practice Report: Moving depth chart affecting every player on Oregon football

Quick HitsSports

Quick Hits: Dorsey, Brooks declare for the NBA draft, Jayson Amos makes school history

FootballSports

Ducks land Clemson DT transfer Scott Pagano