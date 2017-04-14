Oregon Ducks quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. (14) throws the ball. The Oregon Ducks hold their second open practice of the spring season in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday April 7, 2017 (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

QB Terry Wilson Jr. to transfer from Ducks program: ‘Thank you and farewell UO’

In a crowded stable of quarterbacks, Oregon redshirt freshman Terry Wilson Jr. has decided to transfer, The Oregonian reported Friday morning. Wilson confirmed his decision via social media on Friday afternoon.

Wilson, who no longer appears on the school’s online football roster, wasn’t at Oregon’s Friday practice.

Wilson posted on Instagram to confirm his departure.

“I won’t be attending the University of Oregon after this spring term and will be finding another University to resume my education and football career at. … Thank you and farewell UO,” Wilson wrote.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback from Del City, Oklahoma, praised the new coaching staff when he spoke with reporters last week.

“I just love the place,” Wilson said. “I love Oregon. I love the guys. I love the coaches now — I loved the coaches back then. It’s just a great place we have here.”

Wide receiver Darren Carrington called the current quarterback battle on Friday “a good competition between Justin [Herbert] and Travis Jonsen.”

Wilson enrolled early at Oregon after decommitting from Nebraska. As a high school senior, he completed 154 of 281 passes for 2,406 yards. He also had 25 passing touchdowns and 709 rushing yards.

I just wanna start out saying thank you to the University of Oregon for the endless memories and an opportunity to do what I love most , I have made so many close friends here at Oregon and those are friendships that will last forever… I won’t be attending the University of Oregon after this spring term and will be finding another University to resume my education and football career at. Last but not least I want to thank the coaches for a great opportunity to play ball here at This prestige level, and the fans at UO… the fans have always showed love and I appreciate u guys loyalty and will never ever forget u all… Thank You and Farewell UO… A post shared by Terry Wilson (@terrytouchdown3) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

