Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21). The Oregon Ducks practice in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Practice Report: Moving depth chart affecting every player on Oregon football

Oregon football players are competing for every starting position this spring, even the quarterbacks.

Head coach Willie Taggart’s ever-changing depth chart is in full effect. Every day, the players learn how they performed in the previous practice based on where they stand on the practice’s individual depth chart.

“It motivates us a lot,” Jalen Jelks said before Friday’s practice. “It depends whether or not you’re on the bottom of the list or the top of the list it doesn’t matter because at the end of the day it’s the coach’s decision. Regardless, you just have to come out and work hard and hope that you’re at the top.”

The depth chart is even affecting the quarterbacks, who are in a competition yet again between incumbent starter Justin Herbert, Travis Jonsen and Terry Wilson Jr, who are viewed as the front runners.

“Justin’s the one to beat right now,” wide receiver Darren Carrington said. “He was there last year and I think with Taggart opening it it’s all fair game. They didn’t coach Justin last year so they get to coach Justin and Travis and see which one is going to pan out.”

Justin Herbert letting them fly. pic.twitter.com/dwc4qcxcdO — Shawn Medow (@ShawnMedow) April 14, 2017

Herbert is still the favorite to keep the starting job, but there’s still rigorous competition.

“Justin’s Justin. He’s been good,” Carrington said. “He’s still throwing his balls how he throws it. He doesn’t talk a lot, but he’s a good leader and he does everything right — and does everything by the book.”

Herbert getting in some reps, throwing to Carrington and Freeman. pic.twitter.com/3yvdrN1my1 — Shawn Medow (@ShawnMedow) April 14, 2017

The Ducks, who will practice at Jesuit High School in Portland on Saturday, said holding practice outside Eugene is a neat way to engage fans.

“I think you need to reach out because it’s critical,” defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt said. “The state of Oregon is critical for us. If you don’t do a great job showcasing in your own state then you’re not going to have a chance to win.

“It’s a way for us to go out and show off what we have and that everybody in the state is important. We’d love to go high schools everywhere in the state, we just don’t have enough days.”

Carrington is excited to showcase Oregon’s program in Portland.

“I expect there’s going to be a couple mistakes and nerves with the freshmen just learning a new offense in front of fans,” Carrington said. “I think it should be good to get in front of those people in Portland and they’ll get a good look at us for the season coming up.”

Defense putting in work. pic.twitter.com/Ob6KyrxNFS — Shawn Medow (@ShawnMedow) April 14, 2017

The offensive line is also in a mode of transition with coach Mario Cristobal at the helm. The moving depth chart is pushing his players to perform after a starting line last year that featured four redshirt freshmen.

“Coach Cristobal told us it’s a moving depth chart,” Shane Lemieux said. “You’ll play and then however you do the next day, that will be shown on the depth chart. I don’t think anyone feels safe.”

Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow

Comments