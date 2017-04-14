FootballMultimediaPhotoSportSports

Photos: Oregon Ducks Spring football practice 4/14

April 14, 2017 at 11:46 am


Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jalen Jelks (97) is interviewed by the press. The Oregon Ducks practice in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks assistant head coach/defensive line coach Joe Salave’a warms up the Oregon defense. The Oregon Ducks practice in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks linebacker Troy Dye (35) charges linebacker A.J. Hotchkins (55) and La’Mar Winston Jr. (32) during a defensive play. The Oregon Ducks practice in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt has a word with Oregon linebacker A.J. Hotchkins. The Oregon Ducks practice in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Elijah George (74) battles his teammate during a defensive play.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21). The Oregon Ducks practice in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks running back Royce Freeman (21) dodges defensive line Jordon Scott (34). The Oregon Ducks practice in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bryson Young (56) recieves a pass from Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt. The Oregon Ducks practice in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt coaches Oregon linebacker Jonah Moi (42) during an exercise. The Oregon Ducks practice in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

The Oregon Ducks defense run a drill. The Oregon Ducks practice in the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Phillip Quinn/Emerald)

