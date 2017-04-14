Photos: The No. 23 Oregon Ducks fall to the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears 4-3

Ty Gentry slams the ball over the net during his doubles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Jayson Amos reaches to return a pass during his doubles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Cormac Clissold returns a serve during his doubles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Ty Gentry and Jayson Amos shake hands after scoring a point during their doubles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Cormac Clissold and Thomas Laurent shake hands after scoring a point during their doubles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Akihiro Tanaka hits the ball to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Simon Stevens his the ball back to his opponent during his doubles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Ty Gentry celebrates after winning his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Oregon associate head coach Jonas Piibor shouts encouragement to Thomas Laurent during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Cormac Clissold hits the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Thomas Laurent reaches out to hit the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Simon Stevens celebrates after Thomas Laurent scored a point during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Cormac Clissold celebrates after winning his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Thomas Laurent reaches to hit the ball back to his opponent during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)
Thomas Laurent returns the ball during his singles match. The No. 23 Oregon Ducks play the No. 12 Cal Golden Bears at the Oregon Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, April 14, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)