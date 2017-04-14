Oregon Ducks defensive line coach Joe Salave'a watches defensive linemen Rutger Reitmaier perform a blocking drill. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Ducks land Clemson DT transfer Scott Pagano

Scott Pagano, one of the most sought after graduate transfers of the offseason, announced on Friday that he will enroll at Oregon for next season.

Pagano took visits to Notre Dame and Oklahoma but ultimately selected the Ducks over the Sooners. Pagano will likely have an instant impact for the Ducks’ defensive line. He’s also a likely NFL first-round pick. CBS Sports ranks him as the No. 7 defensive tackle prospect in the 2018 draft class.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Pagano most recently won a national title with Clemson but elected to graduate and transfer following the season.

The Honolulu native cited Oregon’s academic program and a strong defensive line coach in Joe Salave’a as factors in his decision.

“After much thought and deliberation, I have decided to transfer to the University of Oregon for my final year of eligibility and to pursue a Sports Management Master’s,” Pagano wrote on Instagram. “This was a tough decision because of all the great programs that expressed interest in me along with having to leave Clemson. … Oregon is where I felt the most at home and it is a great fit for me both on and off the field. I can’t wait to get to Eugene to start making new friends and playing for and learning from one of the best DLine coaches in the country.”

Pagano had 31 tackles last season and 92 overall in three seasons with Clemson.

Comments