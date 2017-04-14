Holly Johnson (11) collides with defenders. The Oregon Ducks play the Colorado Buffaloes at Papé Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday, April 24, 2016. (Samuel Marshall/Emerald)

Ducks fall at Stanford 17-13 for third consecutive loss

Despite leading 10-5 at halftime, the Oregon women’s lacrosse team was unable to stop Stanford’s second-half comeback as the Cardinal went on to win 17-13 in Stanford, California.

Stanford started off scoring with a 2-0 run to lead the Ducks with 24 minutes remaining in the half. The Ducks came back scoring four straight to overtake the Cardinal by two. Those goals were scored by Bella Pyne (2), Julia Taylor and Jill Zubillaga.

After two more goals from Stanford, as well as a goal from Oregon’s Mariah Gatti, the score was tied at five with less than eight minutes remaining in the first period.

From there, the Ducks took charge and went on a 5-0 run to finish out the first half leading 10-5. Gatti scored twice to secure herself a hat trick, as well as another one for Zubillaga, and the first of the day for Shannon Williams and Cambi Cukar.

The Cardinal got things rolling right out of the gate to start the second half, scoring just 20 seconds in. Stanford scored three more before Oregon was able to get on the board again. Gatti scored her fourth goal of the day with less than 25 minutes remaining.

Stanford tied the game up at 11 before Zubillaga scored her third goal to garner a hat trick and take back the lead.

The Cardinal then went on a 5-0 run to lead the Ducks 16-12 with 8:27 remaining in the game. Pyne scored her third goal of the game to become the third Duck with a hat trick, but it was not enough to bring the Ducks back from its second half slump.

Friday’s loss brings Oregon’s record to 7-7 (3-3 MPSF).

Oregon had 32 shots while Stanford had 31.

Cukar, Oregon’s leader in assists, added one more assist to bring her career total to 112. She now needs just three more to break the all-time Oregon career assists record.

The Ducks will remain in California to play UC Davis on Sunday.

Follow Kylee O’Connor on Twitter @kyleethemightee

Comments