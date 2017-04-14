Oregon Ducks Tyler Dorsey (5) and Dillon Brooks (24) sign posters and gear for fans after practice. Oregon Basketball participates in media availability and an open practice before the national semi final at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Friday, March 31, 2017 . (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)

Quick Hits: Dorsey, Brooks declare for the NBA draft, Jayson Amos makes school history

– After making the Final Four for the first time in 80 years, Oregon basketball is losing three of its players who were eligible to return. Tyler Dorsey and Dillon Brooks both declared for the NBA draft and chose to hire an agent, while junior Casey Benson decided to graduate early and transfer as a grad student.

– During the men’s tennis team’s 4-1 defeat of Arizona on Sunday, Jayson Amos made school history by achieving his 91st career singles win.

-The men’s golf team finished their impressive season on Tuesday with a third-place finish at the Western Intercollegiate with all Ducks hitting over-par. In two weeks, the team will head to Colorado for the Pac-12 Championships.

– After UCLA ruined their perfect season last week, Washington ended the Ducks’ undefeated home record on Thursday. The Huskies beat the Ducks 4-2. Oregon is now 36-3 on the season.

