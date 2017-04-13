A Huskie players slides into second while second baseman Lauren Lindvall (8) waits for the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Photos: Oregon softball loses 4-2 to Washington Huskies in first game of series
The team huddles together at the beginning of the game. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher Maggie Balint (25) pitches the ball while the Huskie bench watches. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon centerfielder Shannon Rhodes (9) prepares to catch a ball while leftfielder Alexis Mack (10) waits. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
A Husky players slides into second while second baseman Lauren Lindvall (8) waits for the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
First baseman Mia Camuso (7) saves a ball. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Right fielder Danica Mercado (2) successfully bunts the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Right fielder Danica Mercado (2) just barely misses the first base. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Third baseman Jenna Lilley (00) rounds second base. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Third baseman Jenna Lilley (00) prepares to throw a ball. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher Maggie Balint (25) and right fielder Danica Mercado (2) high five at the end of the inning. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon short stop Nikki Udria (3) throws a ball to first base. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon first baseman catches a ball before a Husky runner gets to first base. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon Alexis Mack (10) hits the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
The Huskies run out of the dug out to celebrate Ali Aguilar’s (1) home run. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Left fielder Alexis Mack (10) throws the ball towards the infield. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon short stop Nikki Udria (3) beats Huskies’ Sis Bates (22) to second base to get an out. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Miranda Elish (40) takes over the second half of the game as pitcher. The Oregon Ducks play the UW Huskies at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore. on April 13, 2017. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)