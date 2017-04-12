Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) gets past North Carolina Tar Heels forward Tony Bradley (5) to score a layup. The Oregon Ducks play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Adam Eberhardt/Emerald)

After standout season, Dillon Brooks declares for NBA Draft and hires agent

Junior forward Dillon Brooks has declared for the NBA Draft and hired an agent, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday morning. By hiring an agent, he is ineligible to return to school.

His collegiate career at Oregon is over.

He tested the waters of the NBA Draft last season but didn’t hire an agent. After receiving feedback from NBA teams, Brooks elected to return to Oregon for his junior season.

“I just want to say it’s been a good time in my life right now,” Brooks said in the video announcement. “I’ve done so much here. Everything has been great. I wouldn’t be here right now without the coaching staff believing in me. I was not highly recruited and they believed in me. I just feel like now I’m going to take my talents to the next level and enter into the draft.”

As a junior, Brooks averaged 16.1 points, shot 48 percent from the field and was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year even after he had missed Oregon’s first three games of the season with a foot injury.

In his three years at Oregon, Brooks became one of the best players in Oregon men’s basketball history. He ranks ninth in career scoring at Oregon with 1612 points and was the first player in program history to surpass 1000 career points as a sophomore. He averaged 14.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and shot 47 percent from the field for his career.

Brooks also led Oregon to the NCAA Tournament in each of his three years. He is the all-time scoring and assists leader in program history in the tournament.

As far as his draft stock goes, Brooks has been projected as a second-round pick. Nbadraft.net has him going as high as the No.55 pick while draftexpress.com ranks him a bit lower, at No. 40.

