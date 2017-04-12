Photos: Oregon Spring Football Practice 4/12

Oregon Ducks offensive linemen Sam Poutasi (72) performs a blocking drill. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks wide receivers coach Michael Johnson speaks with wide receiver Charles Nelson (18) during warm-ups. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks co-offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal messes with defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt’s shorts during warm-ups. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks tight end Jacob Breeland (27) and linebacker Keith Simms (24) collide in a blocking drill. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks offensive linemen Valentino Daltoso (61) takes part in a pass blocking drill. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks defensive coaches Raymond Woodie and Charles Clark leave their feet in excitement following a tackling drill. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Travis Jonsen (11) pulls the ball during an option play. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks offensive linemen Calvin Throckmorton (54) pushes a blocking dummy. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks safeties coach Keith Hayward shows players how to scan the field in their back pedals. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks linebacker Blake Rugraff (53) catches a ball. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oreogn Ducks co-offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo speaks in an offensive huddle. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)
Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) shakes hands with prep recruit Talanoa Hufanaga between drills. The Oregon Ducks hold practice during their spring season at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields in Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (Aaron Nelson/Emerald)