Hamilton Hall on the east side of the University of Oregon campus. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)

UO student dies in Hamilton Hall on Saturday

and April 11, 2017 at 6:30 am


A freshman University of Oregon student died in her dorm room in Hamilton Hall on Saturday evening. She was 18 years old, according to UOPD. The Lane County Medical Examiner has not yet determined a cause of death.

The student lived in the Spiller wing of Hamilton. Her death is under investigation by both UOPD and the university, spokesmen said.

This loss will be felt by us all. During this difficult time, I want each of you within Spiller Hall to know that I and many others within our community care about you,” wrote Anna Schmidt, director of residence life, in an email to Hamilton Hall residents. “Take good care of yourselves and each other.”

The University Counseling Center is available as a resource for students from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center offers after-hours support via phone at 541-346-3227.

