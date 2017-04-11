Photos: The Oregon Ducks sweep the Portland Pilots 6-1

The Ducks stand in line during the national anthem before the game. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher Cole Stringer (15) winds up to throw the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher Cole Stringer (15) and catcher Tim Susnara (6) talk on the mound. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Pilots player Matt Kelly (20) slides into home while being cheered on my teammate. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Pilots pitcher Corbin Powers (17) throws a pitch towards Duck batter. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Ryne Nelson (29) hits the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Matthew Dyer (7) slids into home while the Pilots catcher waits for the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Duck pitcher Cole Stringer (15) thinks at the mound, preparing to pitch. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon’s Taylor Travess (46) rounds the bases. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Pilots pitcher Corbin Powers stares down Morgan McCullough (9) as he contemplates throwing him out. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon first baseman Gabe Matthews (12) barely misses tagging a Pilots runner out. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Tim Susnara (6) talks to Zack Noll (19), trying to find a rythym. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon pitcher Zack Noll thinks at the plate about his next move. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Ryne Nelson (29) follows his hit with his eyes before he runs to first. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)
Oregon’s Spencer Steer (13) prepares to hit the ball. The Oregon Ducks play the University of Portland Pilots on Tuesday April 11th, 2017 at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. (Ramsey Sullivan/Emerald)