Photos: The Asian Desi Pacific Islander Alliance hold first ever Night Market

Friends Jacey Ishizu and Hano Nakakura enjoy their free boba drinks. The UO Asian Desi Pacific Islander Alliance held its first ever “Night Market” to showcase various nightlife treats and performances at the EMU Ballroom on April 11, 2017. (Amanda Shigeoka/Emerald)
The UO Hui 'O Hawai'i Vice President, Alice Liggett passes out a plate of kalua pig and rice for a guest to get a little taste of Hawai'i.
UO Korean Student Association members, David Choe and Erin Oh perform a traditional Korean drum number.
UO Hui 'O Hawai'i Lūʻau Coordinator, Mahina Husain performs a solo 'Auana to "Maunaleo" by Keali'i Reichel.
The Oregon Wushu Club impresses the crowd with their sharp moves.
The Oregon Wushu club showcases an in sync sword duet.
Oregon Wushu member, Kasey Sullivan does a solo number in between segments of the performance.
The Oregon Wushu members sharply strike a final pose for the fan number.
The women of the Duck Street Dance Club dance to "Upgrade U" by Beyonce.
The Duck Street Dance Club members perform a final dance to "El Chapo" by The Game and Skrillex.
The Duck Street Dance Club men kick up their legs in formation to Bruno Mars' "24K Magic."
Polanimakamae Mookini dances amongst the other women of UO Hui 'O Hawai'i Halau.
The women of UO Hui 'O Hawai'i Halau perform the final dance number of the night.