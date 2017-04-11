OSPIRG ballot measure gives power to students

OSPIRG, a student rights group, has an important measure on the annual ASUO elections ballot which University of Oregon students vote can for this week. The measure gives students a chance to decide for themselves to fund OSPIRG using $1.75 of their tuition fees per term. Voting takes place on DuckWeb, the online student portal.

The Oregon Student Public Interest Group is an non-profit student organization that uses “tools of investigative research, media exposés, grassroots organizing, advocacy, and litigation,” according to the OSPIRG website. The organization started at UO in 1971. OSPIRG works with issues like saving the bees, helping the homeless, ending the overuse of antibiotics, reducing textbook prices and protecting Crater Lake.

The measure will affect the 2018-20 school years. It won’t increase the amount of funding OSPIRG receives, but continue the current funding. Having this measure on the ballot means that each student will get a say in how their money is spent, and that’s something that OSPIRG considers to be very important.

This part of the tuition fees, called Incidental Fee or I-fee, is a mandatory fee that all students must pay. OSPIRG has traditionally gotten its budget approved through a finance group made up of five people within ASUO, called the Athletics and Contracts Finance Committee.

“It’s not really for financial reasons. It’s because we want to be held accountable to the whole student body,” said Jacob Wyant, campus organizer for the UO Chapter of OSPIRG. “We’re a relatively large allocation. We sometimes take political stances and we are striving to be a public interest group that represents the whole student body.”

The ballot measures says that any student who chooses not to support OSPIRG can get a refund of their $1.75 per term.

OSPIRG also provides students leadership training and opportunities.

“In a really short period of time I gained a lot more confidence in public speaking and leadership skills as well and it’s really beneficial,” said Lindsay Stebbins, who got involved with OSPIRG last term. “There’s a lot of great opportunities to get out in the community.”

