Matt Ulmer, new volleyball head coach, addresses media for first time

Matt Ulmer, who previously served as an assistant under former head coach Jim Moore, has signed a one-year contract with Oregon to be the next head volleyball coach.

On Tuesday, Ulmer addressed members of the media for the first time and answered questions about the transition period between Moore’s dismissal and his hiring as well as the future of the program. The transition had been difficult, according to Ulmer, since he had been taking on multiple coaching roles. He has finished hiring his coaching staff, but because it is not official, he was unable to release any names. He believes they will be released soon.

He has finished hiring his coaching staff, but because it is not official, he was unable to release any names. He believes they will be released soon.

The dismissal also came about around the start of the beach volleyball season, though, Ulmer believes this has been beneficial. The beach volleyball team is only four years old and has yet to find its footing in the competitive Pac-12. Ulmer believes that being able to coach beach volleyball — a sport that he has found personal success — has helped the players transition to a new coaching change

“For me, I’m really excited to get indoor,” Ulmer said. “Our team is less confident on the beach because they have less experience, so I think they’re relying on my voice more out there. We’re just developing a better relationship of who I am as a head coach.”

In the future, Ulmer hopes for inside courts so that the team has more opportunities to practice. The season is already winding down and the team has only held ten practices total. He hopes for a beach-specific coach for beach-specific players.

The roster next year will look very similar to the 2016 season with the exception of Kacy Nady and Amanda Benson, who are both graduating this year.

“We return the bulk of our offense,” Ulmer said. “Losing Amanda, that’s going to be a big hole for us to fill just because of how much she did for us on the court. Kacy emotionally was a great leader for us in the locker room.”

When asked how he planned to fill the hole that Benson is leaving, Ulmer said it will be more of a group effort, and that everyone is going to have to pick up the slack.

“She’s someone you can just give a lot of responsibility to,” Ulmer said of Benson. “But you don’t. You can’t make up a single position like that when you lose someone like her.”

Despite the turbulent transition, Ulmer has high hopes for the future of the program.

“I’m excited to build upon the successes that this program has had,” he said. “And I’m going to work every day to make our past, present, and future Ducks feel proud, empowered and supported.”

Follow Hannah Bonnie on Twitter @hbonnie03

Comments